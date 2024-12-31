Dr. Juan P. Chisholm ends 2024 as a 'Finalist' for the eminent American Legacy Book Awards for Mission Possible

Dr. Chisholm, Author of Mission Possible: How to Graduate Debt-Free is recognized as a "Finalist" for the American Legacy Book Awards Award-Winning Author, Dr. Juan P. Chisholm is an American Legacy Book Award "Finalist." Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free by Dr. Juan P. Chisholm is recognized by the American Legacy Book Awards

Having my book honored as a Legacy Title by this incredible organization is an awe-inspiring moment for me because this recognition speaks to the remarkable impact of Mission Possible.” — Dr. Juan P. Chisholm

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent announcement, the highly-respected American Book Fest organization named American Author and Florida native, Dr. Juan P. Chisholm as a “Finalist” for its American Legacy Book Awards in the Young Adult category for his book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free . This remarkable accomplishment is another incredible testament to the impact of Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free as its message continues to positively impact the lives of college students, high-school students planning to attend college, and their respective parents/guardians.This year, 2024, has already been an astonishing year for Dr. Chisholm as he received the 2024 Trio Achievement Award in Biloxi, Mississippi and Dr. Chisholm’s book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free was recognized as the Winner of the prestigious PenCraft Book Awards for Literary Excellence for Winter’s Best Book for Young Adults. Additionally, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free was recognized as the Winner of the prestigious 2024 London Book Festival in the “How To” Category.Now, to wrap-up the year as a “Finalist” for an American Legacy Book Award from the American Book Fest organization is an incredible achievement to an already awe-inspiring year.Dr. Chisholm shared the following words in acknowledgment of this incredible recognition by the American Legacy Book Awards:“I am honored to be recognized as a “Finalist” for the American Legacy Book Awards. Having my book honored as a Legacy Title by this incredible organization is an awe-inspiring moment for me because this recognition speaks to the remarkable impact of Mission Possible as a book that will continue to help countless generations of students to go to college and graduate debt-free.”Copies of Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free can be purchased from Amazon, the Publisher’s website ( www.Greenlightbooks.org ) and/or from the Graduate Debt-Free Club Online ( www.GraduateDebtFreeClub.com ).Winners and Finalists of the American Legacy Book Awards join a prestigious group of past laureates. Learn more about the 2024 Winners and Finalist at the following website: https:// www.americanlegacyawards.com/2024awardannouncement.html ABOUT DR. JUAN PHILLIP CHISHOLMDr. Chisholm is an acclaimed business owner, teacher, investor, award-winning author, and motivational speaker. He has successfully completed the world-renowned Executive Education program in Strategic Finance for Smaller Businesses at the Harvard Business School in Boston. Dr. Juan P. Chisholm is also a proud graduate of Florida State University (FSU). After graduating from Florida State University, Dr. Chisholm earned his Law Degree from Florida A&M University College of Law in Orlando, Florida where he was the two-time recipient of the prestigious Percy R. Luney Spirit of Service Award. All of this was done debt-free.Dr. Chisholm is also the Founder & Executive Director of the Graduate Debt-Free Club www.GraduateDebtFreeClub.com ) and Young Investors, Inc. ( www.YoungInvestors.org ). Dr. Chisholm’s goal is to use these organizations to educate high-school students, college students, and their parents/guardians about financial literacy and how it is possible to go to college and graduate from college debt-free. Additionally, Dr. Chisholm teaches interactive virtual classes online based on the topics of financial literacy, the stock-market, and ways to graduate from college debt-free at www.GraduateDebtFreeClub.com Dr. Chisholm is happily married to his amazing wife and best friend, Audrey K. Chisholm. They are the proud parents of four amazing children.Also, be sure to follow Dr. Chisholm on the following Social Media Platforms:-Facebook: Graduate Debt Free Club-LinkedIn: Juan Chisholm-Instagram: @Juan.Chisholm-TikTok: @Juan.ChisholmFor press inquiries or media interview requests with Dr. Chisholm, contact his Publisher, Greenlight Books & Publishing, LLC at 407-494-5721 and/or email address: Info@greenlightbooks.org.ABOUT THE AMERICAN BOOK FESTThe American Book Fest sponsored the 2024 American Legacy Book Awards program, which honors titles that were published between 2010-2023. The 2024 American Legacy Book Awards received entries from authors and publishers from around the world, which were then narrowed down to a final list of Winners and Finalist. All Finalist are of equal merit listed alphabetically in their respective categories. .Learn more about the American Book Fest and its American Legacy Book Award Winners and Finalist at the following website below:

