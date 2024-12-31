Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Retail Theft (X3)

 




STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4009982

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Skiff                         

STATION: St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/30/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2000 Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft (X3)

 

ACCUSED: Dalton Kraft                                              

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury VT

 

ACCUSED: Stephanie Pike                                               

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Halifax VT

 

ACCUSED: Michaela Plante                                           

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/30/24 at approximately 1744 hours, Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury received a report of a retail theft from Ocean State Job Lot in St. Johnsbury. Shortly thereafter, troopers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle the three suspects left in. Troopers recovered several hundred dollars worth of stolen property from the vehicle. The three suspects, Dalton Kraft, Stephanie Pike and Michaela Plante were all arrested and charged with the offense of retail theft. They were all processed at the St. Johnsbury barracks cited to appear in Caledonia Superior court. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/10/25          

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

