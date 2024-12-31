St. Johnsbury Barracks / Retail Theft (X3)
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4009982
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Skiff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/30/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2000 Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury VT
VIOLATION: Retail Theft (X3)
ACCUSED: Dalton Kraft
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury VT
ACCUSED: Stephanie Pike
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Halifax VT
ACCUSED: Michaela Plante
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/30/24 at approximately 1744 hours, Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury received a report of a retail theft from Ocean State Job Lot in St. Johnsbury. Shortly thereafter, troopers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle the three suspects left in. Troopers recovered several hundred dollars worth of stolen property from the vehicle. The three suspects, Dalton Kraft, Stephanie Pike and Michaela Plante were all arrested and charged with the offense of retail theft. They were all processed at the St. Johnsbury barracks cited to appear in Caledonia Superior court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/10/25
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
