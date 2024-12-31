St. Johnsbury Barracks / Retail Theft (X3)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4009982

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Skiff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/30/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2000 Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft (X3)

ACCUSED: Dalton Kraft

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury VT

ACCUSED: Stephanie Pike

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Halifax VT

ACCUSED: Michaela Plante

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/30/24 at approximately 1744 hours, Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury received a report of a retail theft from Ocean State Job Lot in St. Johnsbury. Shortly thereafter, troopers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle the three suspects left in. Troopers recovered several hundred dollars worth of stolen property from the vehicle. The three suspects, Dalton Kraft, Stephanie Pike and Michaela Plante were all arrested and charged with the offense of retail theft. They were all processed at the St. Johnsbury barracks cited to appear in Caledonia Superior court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/10/25

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

