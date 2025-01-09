Global Data Center Cooling Market Set to Surge to USD 32.61 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟎.𝟏𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒, is poised for significant growth, projected to reach a staggering 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟑𝟐.𝟔𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑. This robust expansion is underpinned by a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟑.𝟖𝟐% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑.
The burgeoning demand for efficient cooling solutions in data centers is being driven by the exponential rise in data generation, cloud computing, and edge computing technologies. As businesses across industries continue their digital transformation journeys, the need to maintain optimal temperature conditions within data centers becomes paramount to ensure uninterrupted operations and protect sensitive hardware.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:
𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐬: The proliferation of IoT devices, 5G networks, and artificial intelligence applications is generating vast volumes of data, necessitating advanced cooling technologies to support expanding data center infrastructure.
𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬: Governments and organizations are emphasizing sustainability, leading to increased adoption of energy-efficient and eco-friendly cooling systems.
𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬:Advances such as liquid cooling, immersion cooling, and AI-based thermal management are enhancing cooling efficacy while reducing energy consumption.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Asetek Inc.
• Coolcentric
• Daikin Industries Ltd
• Green Revolution Cooling
• Iceotope
• Johnson Controls International PLC
• Liquid Cool Solutions Inc.
• LiquidStack
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
• Munters Group AB.
• Nortek Air Solutions
• Parker Hannifin
• Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
• Schneider Electric SE
• SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc
• STULZ GMBH
• Telx Holdings, Inc. (Digital Realty Trust, Inc.)
• Vertiv Co.
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Solution
• Air Conditioning
• Chilling Units
• Cooling Towers
• Economizer Systems
• Liquid Cooling Systems
• Control Systems
• Others
• Services
• Consulting
• Installation & Deployment
• Maintenance & Support
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Tier 1
• Tier 2
• Tier 3
• Tier 4
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠
• Room-based Cooling
• Row/Rack-based Cooling
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
• BFSI
• IT & Telecom
• Research & Academic
• Government & Defense
• Retails
• Energy
• Manufacturing
• Healthcare
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
• The U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• The U.K.
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Russia
• Spain
• Poland
• Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Taiwan
• South Korea
• Australia & New Zealand
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 (𝐌𝐄𝐀)
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• Rest of MEA
