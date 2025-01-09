Global Solar Street Lighting Market Set to Surge from USD 5.69 Billion in 2024 to USD 23.59 Billion by 2033
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is poised for unprecedented growth, with revenue anticipated to soar from 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟓.𝟔𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 to a staggering 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟑.𝟓𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑, representing an impressive 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟕.𝟏𝟐% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞:- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/solar-street-lighting-market
This substantial growth is fueled by increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable lighting solutions, coupled with the global shift toward renewable energy sources. Governments worldwide are implementing supportive policies and incentives to accelerate the adoption of solar street lighting, particularly in urban and rural development projects.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:
Technological advancements in solar panels, batteries, and LED lighting, enhancing efficiency and cost-effectiveness.
Growing urbanization and infrastructure development, necessitating reliable and eco-friendly lighting solutions.
Rising energy costs and environmental concerns, prompting a shift toward renewable alternatives.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market, driven by large-scale government initiatives in countries like India and China to implement solar-powered street lighting. Meanwhile, North America and Europe are also experiencing significant adoption due to stringent environmental regulations and increasing focus on smart city projects.
As the world moves toward a greener future, the solar street lighting market represents a vital component of sustainable urban infrastructure, offering an environmentally friendly and economically viable alternative to traditional lighting systems.
𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/solar-street-lighting-market
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:
• Acuity Brands, Inc.
• Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
• Bridgelux Inc.
• Cooper Lighting,
• Dragons Breath Solar
• Jiangsu SOKOYO Solar Lighting Co., Ltd.
• Omega Solar
• Philips Lighting Holding B.V.
• Signify Holding BV
• Sol Inc.
• Solar Street Lights USA
• Solektra International LLC
• Sunna Design
• Urja Global Ltd.
• VerySol Inc.
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
• Portable
• Standalone
• Centralized
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭:
• Controller
• Lamp
• Compact fluorescent light (CFL)
• Light-emitting diode (LED)
• Metal halide
• Sodium vapor
• Others
• Solar Panel
• Sensors
• Night & Motion Sensors
• Passive Infrared (PIR) Sensors
• Battery
• Lead-acid
• Lithium-Ion
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
• Parking Lot
• Highway and Roadway
• Airport Runway
• Manufacturing Site
• Playgrounds
• Garden
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:
• North America
• The U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• The UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Poland
• Russia
• Rest of Europe
• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 (𝐌𝐄𝐀)
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• Rest of MEA
• 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/solar-street-lighting-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+ +1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.