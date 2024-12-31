When tech meets art: XJTLU team wins six awards at international festival

A team of Digital Media Arts students and academic staff from XJTLU’s Academy of Film and Creative Technology received three gold, one silver, and two bronze awards in the 2024 Busan International Art Festival, a globally influential event in the art and creative industries.

The winning projects spanned diverse fields including animation, interactive design, and artificial intelligence (AI), showcasing the Digital Media Arts programme’s strength in integrating cutting-edge technologies with artistic expression.

Yu Tang from Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University’s Class of 2024 won a gold medal for her 3D projection animation “Social Clock” and a bronze award for “Xiao Qing”, a digital human intelligent tour guide.

“Social Clock” reflected the delicate relationship between individuals and time, delivering a message of respect for differences and humanistic care. “While society often dictates a set pace for life, everyone’s rhythm is unique,” Tang says, adding that the project posed significant technical challenges, particularly in achieving the fluid effects of a melting clock.

Screenshot of the work "Social Clock"

The “Xiao Qing” tour guide was rooted in Suzhou’s Huqiu culture. Tang explains that she was inspired after seeing the secret colour porcelain lotus bowl on display at Suzhou Museum. “Using inertial motion capture technology, I animated the character and integrated ChatGPT 3.5-Turbo, enabling intelligent voice interactions with visitors,” she says.

Digital human intelligent tour guide, "Xiao Qing"

Her classmate Zihang Lu also received a bronze prize for her project, which similarly applied AI to cultural tourism. “Digital Future: Development of the Huqiu Intelligent Tour Guide” utilised the Unity real-time development platform, voice interaction, and large AI models.

Zihang Lu's work was showcased at the graduation exhibition.

Fang Liu, an associate professor at the Academy who advised both students, praised Tang’s exceptional creativity in digital human design and Lu’s outstanding technical expertise in programming, adding, “We encourage students to leverage their strengths.”

Another standout was 2024 graduate Qingsong Chang’s silver award-winning “Deep Blue: Seeking a Better Future”, a futuristic animation featuring an AI pilot that blends emotion and innovation. “AI isn’t just a tool; it’s a medium for expressing emotions and values,” Chang says. “I hope my work can convey the warmth and humanity behind technology.”

Screenshot of the work "Deep Blue - Seeking a Better Future"

Intersecting innovation

Liu herself received two gold medals for “Virtual Future Teaching Immersive Experience – The Forbidden City”, in which she recreated Beijing’s ancient Forbidden City to a 1:1 scale in virtual reality. The project combined historical education with immersive technology, taking participants on a unique cultural journey.

“My vision is to breathe new life into traditional culture through technology, making history education vivid and deeply engaging,” Liu explains. “Technology serves as a bridge connecting cultural values across time and space. In today’s rapidly evolving tech landscape, we must guide students while also staying ahead by continually learning and adapting.”

Fang Liu demonstrates her work.

Having achieved numerous accolades in national competitions, participation in South Korea’s influential Busan International Art Festival saw the Digital Media Arts programme step onto the global stage. “Recognition in domestic and international competitions is deeply encouraging. Integrating traditional Chinese culture with modern technology and showcasing it internationally remains our steadfast goal and mission,” Liu says.

Professor Qian Liu, the Academy’s first Dean, expressed the school’s commitment to interdisciplinary and international education, and to helping students discover their creative language at the intersection of technology and art. “We will continue to explore new possibilities in combining AI and digital arts, creating a future-ready educational ecosystem,” he adds.

By Wenzhen Li

Translated by Xiangyin Han

Edited by UMC

Photos courtesy of Fang Liu, Yu Tang, Zihang Lu, and Qingsong Chang