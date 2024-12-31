Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Signs Executive Order Relating to Medical Cannabis Caregivers
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
GOVERNOR GREEN SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER PROTECTING MEDICAL CANNABIS CAREGIVERS
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
December 30, 2024
HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., today signed an executive order to protect caregivers who provide medical cannabis to qualified patients, from undue enforcement.
As a physician, the Governor recognizes that the legal changes due to go into effect on January 1, 2025, concerning primary caregivers to medical cannabis patients could lead to negative health outcomes.
To address this, the Governor has signed an executive order directing the Department of Health to not use resources to address situations where a caregiver is cultivating cannabis for a patient within the bounds of the law that exist today. This will allow primary caregivers to continue to perform their duties without fear of enforcement from the Department of Health, so long as they are not committing other significant violations like those described in the executive order.
“We have medical cannabis statutes to provide patients the relief each desperately needs as they navigate very serious health issues. We must protect the patients and their caregivers when the caregivers cultivate cannabis for a patient in a manner that fits squarely within the spirit of the medical-cannabis law,” said Governor Green.
“The Hawaiʻi Department of Health strongly supports continuing to allow primary caregivers to cultivate medical cannabis for qualifying patients as needed for the patients’ health,” said DOH Director Dr. Kenneth Fink.
The Governor urges the Legislature to fix this law to ensure that primary caregivers can continue to provide services to those patients who are in the greatest need.
A copy of the executed executive order can be found here.
# # #
Media Contacts:
Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Phone: 808-586-0121
Email: [email protected]
Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: 808-265-0083
Email: [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.