Cheatham County Receives $20,000 Check for Brownfield Redevelopment

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) presents a check for $20,000 to Cheatham County for its plans in brownfield redevelopment. From left are Joe Pitts, mayor of Clarksville and chair of the Greater Nashville Regional Council; Kerry McCarver, mayor of Cheatham County; Tara Pedraza, TDEC director of Stakeholder Engagement; and Michael Skipper, executive director of the Greater Nashville Regional Council.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.