Submit Release
News Search

There were 867 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,569 in the last 365 days.

Cheatham County Receives $20,000 Check for Brownfield Redevelopment

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) presents a check for $20,000 to Cheatham County for its plans in brownfield redevelopment. From left are Joe Pitts, mayor of Clarksville and chair of the Greater Nashville Regional Council; Kerry McCarver, mayor of Cheatham County; Tara Pedraza, TDEC director of Stakeholder Engagement; and Michael Skipper, executive director of the Greater Nashville Regional Council.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cheatham County Receives $20,000 Check for Brownfield Redevelopment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more