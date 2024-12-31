Linden, Perry County Receive $20,000 Checks for Brownfield Redevelopment

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) recently presented checks for $20,000 each to the Town of Linden and Perry County from the Brownfield Redevelopment Area Grants (BRAG) program.

Linden and Perry County will use the funds to identify priority sites for redevelopment. The grants are two of 36 brownfield redevelopment grants across the state announced in July.

BRAG grants are derived from the Rural Brownfield Redevelopment Investment Act, which protects the environment and creates economic opportunities, especially in rural settings. The legislation empowers local governments and development boards with resources needed for investigation, cleanup, and redevelopment of blighted properties.

A brownfield is a property vacant or underutilized due to potential contamination. Remediation minimizes threats to public health and the environment while incentivizing economic investment.