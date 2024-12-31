Trousdale County Receives $20,000 Check for Brownfield Redevelopment

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) presents a check for $20,000 to Trousdale County for its plans in brownfield redevelopment. From left are Jack McCall, Hartsville-Trousdale County mayor; Tara Pedraza, director of Stakeholder Engagement at TDEC; and Sen. Ferrell Haile, R-Gallatin.

