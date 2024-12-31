Moore County Receives $20,000 Check for Brownfield Redevelopment

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation presented a check for $20,000 for Moore County for brownfield redevelopment. From left are Misti Baker, director of Solid Waste for the South Central Tennessee Development District; Sloan Stewart, county executive for Moore County; and Lisa Cross, director of Rural Planning Organization/Infrastructure for the South Central Tennessee Development District.

