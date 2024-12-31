METAVISTA3D TO UNVEIL AI-ENHANCED 3D DISPLAYS AT CES 2025

Jeff Carlson at the market opening 3D Demo at Metavista3D booth Example of a 3D image taken from the display

VANCOUVER, CANADA, December 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metavista3D Inc. (“Metavista3D” or the “Company”) (TSXV:DDD) (Frankfurt: E3T) is pleased to announce that Jeff Carlson, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Rolf-Dieter Naske, Chief Technology Officer, of Metavista3D will showcase the Company’s groundbreaking AI-powered 3D displays at CES 2025, taking place January 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Following strong feedback from initial prototypes at global exhibitions, the Company is set to introduce its new large-screen displays, promising to redefine spatial reality for industries ranging from gaming to healthcare.“Our prototype demonstrations have generated incredible excitement, and we’re thrilled to bring our cutting-edge, AI-enhanced 3D technology to CES,” said Jeff Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D. “This innovation marks a transformative step in how we experience 3D content, with applications in the metaverse, virtual reality, and beyond.”Metavista3D's patented Super-Multiview (SMV) technology offers a stunning, glasses-free 3D experience without additional memory or processing requirements. By generating thousands of perspectives in real time, the displays deliver exceptional clarity, improved depth perception, and eliminate common issues like fuzziness, headaches, and eye strain typically associated with traditional 3D technologies.CES attendees are invited to visit the Metavista3D booth at Venetian Expo, Hall G – 61053. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience Metavista3D’s debut large-format displays – available in 43” – and witness the future of immersive viewing. The technology is poised to impact multiple sectors, including medical, gaming, automotive, military applications, and consumer electronics.About CESCES is the most powerful tech event in the world. This event is where brands get business done and where the industry’s sharpest minds take the stage to unveil their latest groundbreaking innovation. CES is produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). For more information, visit www.ces.tech About Metavista3D ( www.metavista3d.com Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, psHolix AG, is at the forefront of developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies designed to transform how we interact with spatial content. With over 20 patents and a commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is shaping the future of immersive, glasses-free 3D experiences. For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com Metavista3D’s shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T.Metavista3D’s ISIN number is CA59142H1073 and German WKN number is A3EG0D.ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORSJeffrey CarlsonCEO and DirectorE: jeff@metavista3d.comT: (647) 697-9199Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

