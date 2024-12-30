Submit Release
Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Announces Closing of the Sale of its CMP Flow-Through business

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. announced today that all necessary securityholder and regulatory approvals have been received and it has now closed on the previously announced transaction to sell the CMP flow-through business to Next Edge Capital Corp.

For a more detailed description of the transaction, readers should review the joint management proxy circular dated October 25, 2024.

ABOUT GOODMAN & COMPANY, INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC.

Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. is a registered portfolio manager and exempt market dealer across Canada, and a registered investment fund manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador. For more information, contact our Customer Relations Centre at 1.866.694.5672 or visit http://goodmanandcompany.com/.


