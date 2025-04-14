InfiMotion Technology Revolutionizes EV Powertrains with Groundbreaking 12-in-1 Electric Drive Unit (EDU)

WUXI, China, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfiMotion Technology, a leading innovator in electric vehicle (EV) powertrain solutions, today unveiled its revolutionary L402 12-in-1 Electric Drive Unit (EDU), a significant advancement in EV integration. This highly integrated system consolidates multiple hardware and software functions into a single, compact unit, addressing critical challenges in vehicle design and reducing volume, weight, and cost.

Founded in 2021, InfiMotion Technology has rapidly established itself as a key player in the EV sector, driven by its focus on high-end product development and in-house expertise. The L402 represents a culmination of this expertise, showcasing the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of EV technology.

Key Innovations and Benefits:

X-in-1 Integration: The L402 integrates the the e-motor, reducer, Motor Control Unit (MCU), Onboard Charger (OBC), DC/DC converter, Power Distribution Unit (PDU), and Battery Management System (BMS) both low and high voltage, along with software functions integrated into the MCU, such as the Vehicle Control Unit (VCU), Thermal Management System (TMS), Wheel slip control (WSC), Electric Vehicle Communication Controller (EVCC).

Compactness and Cost Reduction: Compared to traditional distributed systems, the L402 achieves an 8% volume reduction, a 13% weight reduction, and a 20% cost reduction.

Simplified Thermal Management and Optimized Control: The integrated design simplifies thermal management and maximizes controller efficiency.

Streamlined System Architecture: By embedding software applications directly onto the MCU, the L402 eliminates redundant ECUs, reducing hardware costs and system complexity.

InfiMotion Technology ensures quality and reliability through full in-house expertise, robust production capabilities, and adherence to stringent industry standards, including AUTOSAR, ISO26262, and ASPICE L3.

The company has established a strong presence in the European market, supplying key components and systems to premium automotive brands, including JLR, Lotus, and Polestar. To better serve its European clients, InfiMotion has established a strategic presence in Sweden, with a European office located in Gothenburg and a logistic centre in Älvängen.

Production of the L402 began in May, and the company has established a production rate of 30,000 units per month as of December 2024. With over 1700 employees and a state-of-the-art production facility in Wuxi, China, and ongoing development of a European production site, InfiMotion Technology is poised for continued growth and innovation in the global EV market.

Contact:

[Jeanette Ångman] [Marketing & Business Coordinator] [jeanette.angman@infimotiontec.com] [www.infimotiontec.com]

