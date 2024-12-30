Award-winning band, Arkells, lend impactful song “Strong” to Alberta Cancer Foundation’s latest campaign

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Cancer Foundation has teamed up with 9X JUNO Award winning band, Arkells, to spread the message of hope to Albertans facing cancer. Arkells’ poignant song, Strong—written for a friend navigating a cancer journey—serves as the soundtrack for the Foundation’s present campaign.

The campaign focuses on creating more moments for those impacted by cancer and brings to life the song’s themes of resilience and hope. Since its release last month, the campaign video has already touched the lives of thousands of Albertans, quickly spreading online.

Watch the spot here.

“When we wrote Strong, we were thinking of our friend Barbara and the beautiful community rallying around her,” said Max Kerman, frontman of Arkells. “We were honoured that the Alberta Cancer Foundation wanted to share this song – we’re always touched when we hear from folks who feel seen and understood by our music.”

“Arkells have helped us shine a light on what matters most—creating more moments and more hope for Albertans facing cancer,” said Wendy Beauchesne, CEO of the Alberta Cancer Foundation. “The campaign messaging is about valuing the gift of time and ensuring that every Albertan has access to the treatments and support they need when they need it most.”

Albertans are encouraged to support the campaign by making a donation to albertacancer.ca before December 31st. Thanks to the generosity of Basecamp Resorts , all gifts will be matched, doubling the impact. Donations made before the end of the calendar year also qualify for a charitable tax receipt.

To arrange an interview with an Alberta Cancer Foundation spokesperson, please contact:

Ross Neitz | Media Relations Advisor | 780.297.8354 | ross.neitz@albertacancer.ca

