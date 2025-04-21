Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Single-Family Home Community Coming Soon to Collegeville, Pennsylvania

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Boxwood , is coming soon to Collegeville, Pennsylvania. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will feature a limited collection of just 10 single-family homes on expansive home sites. Site work is underway at 56 W. 7th Avenue in Collegeville, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in late spring 2025.

Boxwood is an intimate community offering a variety of two-story home designs ranging from 3,537 to over 4,658 square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3 to 5.5 baths, and 2- to 3-car side-entry garages. The homes are designed for modern living with open-concept floor plans, basements, and high-end personalization options. Toll Brothers homes in Boxwood will be priced from $1.2 million.





“We are excited to introduce our new Boxwood community, which will offer home shoppers the opportunity to live in an exclusive yet conveniently located neighborhood in Collegeville,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania. “With its proximity to major commuter routes, excellent restaurants and shops, and top-rated schools, Boxwood is the perfect place to create a dream home.”

Residents will enjoy the community's connectivity to the adjacent Rambo Park, which features a tot lot, walking trails, picnic area, multipurpose fields, and more. The community is located within walking distance to shopping and dining in downtown Trappe and is close to major commuter routes including the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Routes 202 and 422. Boxwood is served by the highly acclaimed Perkiomen Valley School District.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features will also be available, with delivery dates in late 2025.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Boxwood, call (855) 872-8205 or visit TollBrothers.com/PA .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25badfae-20b9-4e92-8da2-50dfce97269e

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Boxwood by Toll Brothers A new Toll Brothers single-family home community, Boxwood, is coming soon to Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.