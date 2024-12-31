Submit Release
News Search

There were 881 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,536 in the last 365 days.

Arizona Water Treatment Company Expands into Australia

Clearflow Group Inc., based in Phoenix, AZ, manufactures and sells patented and proprietary Gel Flocculant products to remove suspended solids from water, bind slurry materials, and control erosion and soil surface stabilization.

The U.S. Commercial Service (CS) office in Phoenix provided Clearflow with the Australia Country Commercial Guide and connected them with the CS office in Australia for a consultation on environmental technology regulations. CS Australia supplied information on AICIS, APVMA requirements, and regulatory affairs consultants, ensuring Clearflow’s shipment complied with all regulations. CS Australia also reached out to four companies for potential representation, with two expressing interest, and provided the leads. Additionally, CS Australia shared details on collaborative grants, such as the CRC-P program, and helped Clearflow navigate import/export duties with a comprehensive tariff schedule.

Clearflow selected one of the partners identified and satisfactorily completed their first export to Australia. They sold one piece of equipment (a 10-foot long, 1000gpm, stainless steel reactor that passively treats water), as well as the gel flocculant material loaded into the reactor and the active material that removes water contaminants/sediment. They expect their sales to Australia to continue and grow.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Arizona Water Treatment Company Expands into Australia

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more