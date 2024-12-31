Arizona Water Treatment Company Expands into Australia

Clearflow Group Inc., based in Phoenix, AZ, manufactures and sells patented and proprietary Gel Flocculant products to remove suspended solids from water, bind slurry materials, and control erosion and soil surface stabilization.

The U.S. Commercial Service (CS) office in Phoenix provided Clearflow with the Australia Country Commercial Guide and connected them with the CS office in Australia for a consultation on environmental technology regulations. CS Australia supplied information on AICIS, APVMA requirements, and regulatory affairs consultants, ensuring Clearflow’s shipment complied with all regulations. CS Australia also reached out to four companies for potential representation, with two expressing interest, and provided the leads. Additionally, CS Australia shared details on collaborative grants, such as the CRC-P program, and helped Clearflow navigate import/export duties with a comprehensive tariff schedule.

Clearflow selected one of the partners identified and satisfactorily completed their first export to Australia. They sold one piece of equipment (a 10-foot long, 1000gpm, stainless steel reactor that passively treats water), as well as the gel flocculant material loaded into the reactor and the active material that removes water contaminants/sediment. They expect their sales to Australia to continue and grow.