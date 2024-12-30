NHS staff among those recognised in 2025 New Year honours list

Nurses, doctors and surgeons are among dozens of NHS staff on the 2025 New Year Honour list, released today (Monday 30 December).

The head of the NHS, Amanda Pritchard, praised the dedication of those recognised in what has again been another challenging year for the health service.

This year staff have dealt with record levels of demand but also delivered record treatments as staff work hard to bring down waits even further in 2025. New innovations such as personalised cancer vaccines and a 111 service for crisis mental health support have been rolled out as well as new features being added to the NHS App to make it easier for people to access the care they need.

NHS Chief Executive, Amanda Pritchard, said: “As we conclude a year in which the NHS has delivered record levels of treatment amid record demand, and still rolled out world-leading innovations such as personalised cancer vaccines to patients, it is fantastic to see so many of our colleagues honoured for the contributions they’ve made.

“Whether it is bringing the latest ground-breaking medicines and treatments to the NHS, narrowing health inequalities, or helping prevent heart attacks and strokes, the difference made by those honoured has truly transformed patients’ lives.

“I know people across the country will join me in thanking them, and all our NHS staff, who are working tirelessly all year round to do the best they can for patients.”

Among the staff recognised for their hard work and dedication is John Stewart, NHS National Director of Specialised Commissioning, from Brighton and Hove, who has been awarded a CBE for services to the NHS.

Mr Stewart leads the commissioning of a £25 billion portfolio of specialised NHS services. Highlights of his time leading the service include, reforming the Cancer Drugs Fund which since 2016 has benefitted more than 100,000 patients with early access to the latest new cancer treatments.

His work also includes helping introduce groundbreaking new treatments for Hepatitis C and Cystic Fibrosis, CAR-T therapy and Proton Beam Therapy for cancer and PrEP for HIV, leading the transformation of children and young people’s gender services in line with the independent Cass review. As well as, reforming the specialised commissioning system to give local health systems more control over the planning and delivery of certain specialised services to better meet the health needs of their local populations.

In 2024, Mr Stewart joined forces again with Lord Darzi to support his most recent investigation of NHS performance having worked closely with him on his 2007/08 NHS Next Stage Review. Following that review, Mr Stewart played a critical role building the national architecture for quality, including establishing the first ever National Quality Board for the NHS.

He said: “Improving the quality of patient care is a team sport. Whilst receiving this award is truly a personal honour, it reflects the achievements of so many brilliant teams and individuals I have had the privilege of working with over the years to improve services for patients.

“There is still much work to do, but it is nice to take a moment to reflect on successes and say thank you to colleagues past and present for their support, commitment and ambition for driving improvements in patient care.”

While Zoe Packman, Deputy Director, Nursing Service Delivery, Transformation and Resilience at NHS England, was awarded an MBE for services to nursing, and Dr Penelope Shirlaw, Chair, London Local Dental Network and Honorary Consultant, Office of the Chief Dental Officer at NHS England, was awarded an MBE, for services to dentistry.

Professor Nicholas Linker, lately National Clinical Director for Heart Disease at NHS England, was also awarded an MBE for services to people with heart disease.

Joe Harrison, Chief Executive of Milton Keynes University Hospital and National Director for Digital Channels has also been honoured with a CBE for services to healthcare. Mr Harrison has overseen the development of the NHS App and plays a central role in defining the digital future of the health service.

He said: “I am deeply grateful to all those I work with and have worked with since joining the NHS in 1988. Every individual achievement in the NHS is built on the hard work, support and encouragement of many, many people. It is a great privilege to accept an honour like this, and I am profoundly humbled by it.

“I am grateful to so many people in the NHS for the opportunities afforded me in my work; as a patient; and for the treatment the NHS has provided for my family. This institution is rightly treasured – it is an enduring honour to be part of it.”

Also recognised is Dr Matt Kearney awarded who was awarded with an OBE, in recognition for services to health and the prevention of cardiovascular disease. Dr Kearney is Senior Advisor for our Cardiovascular Health at UCL partners, an organisation that brings together researchers, NHS and industry.

From 2016-2019, Dr Kearney served as NHS England’s first National Clinical Director for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention. He has been the founder of several major resources driving prevention in primary care. He created CVDprevent, the national primary care audit, and has developed CVDACTION – a smart data tool that brings together all the key metrics for Cardiovascular Disease prevention in one place.

Dr Kearney said: “I am deeply honoured to receive this award. My work has grown from the conviction that we could do much better at preventing the devastation of heart attacks and strokes.

“But none of it would have been possible without the support and creativity of friends in UCLPartners, NHS England and the Department of Health who all share the passion for transforming CVD prevention.”

Marie Gabriel, Chair of NHS North East London, has been made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE).The damehood recognises her service, throughout her 45-year career and voluntary endeavours, to health and equity.

Dame Marie is the founding Chair of NHS North East London Integrated Care System, and through this role she sits on the Mayor of London’s Health Board and is Co-chair of the London People Board. In 2020, she was appointed founding Chair of the NHS Race and Health Observatory, chairing a board of world-renowned experts and taking a leading role in work to tackle racial bias in health and care.

Dame Marie said: “I am thankful to receive this recognition and to all those involved in my nomination. I know that this is really a reflection of the achievements and contributions of the organisations, communities and people that I work with.

“I am most pleased that it is an illustration of the importance of the ongoing work we do to further equity and improve health outcomes.

“People in north east London deserve high quality health and care services wherever they live and I will continue to work tirelessly to raise the profile of our aspirational and diverse communities and work with them to ensure we deliver improved health outcomes.”

Also receiving a DBE, was Professor Stephanie Amiel, Emeritus Professor of Diabetes Research at Kings College London and Consultant at Kings College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust for services to People Living with Diabetes.

She said: “I’m very proud of the way in which the clinical team at King’s works together to deliver the very best care to people with diabetes, it’s very much a collaborative effort, both across disciplines in the diabetes group and with people from other clinical specialities.

“As a cohesive team, we were – and still are – one of the early adopters of technology for people with type 1 diabetes, improving the quality of life of patients living with the condition.

“I am also very proud of our outcomes for pregnant women with type 1 diabetes. Together with the patients, our own team and the obstetrics and midwifery team, we were very strict on glucose control from early on, and if this wasn’t being managed at home by our patients we would bring them (briefly) into the hospital. In a clinical audit, our type 1 diabetes patients had the same outcomes as women without diabetes, which was a real achievement,”

The Rt. Hon. Patricia Hewitt has also been made a Dame for services to Healthcare Transformation. The former Health Secretary, who has lately chaired the NHS Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board, led a review that explored how to empower local leaders to focus on improving outcomes for their populations.

Kathryn Thomson, former Chief Executive of Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust, has been awarded an MBE for services to health in the New Year’s Honours List.

Ms Thomson started her career in the health service in 1984, predominantly in Merseyside and the North West, spending 15 years as Chief Executive at Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust, before retiring in 2023 after almost 40 years NHS service.

She said: “It was a privilege to work in the NHS for nearly four decades. I spent the last 15 years of my career as Chief Executive of Liverpool Women’s and it is a place that will always be close to my heart.

“To be recognised with this MBE is an incredible personal honour, but I would also like to dedicate it to my family and the colleagues I worked with over the years, many of whom are still doing amazing work in the NHS to this day for the benefit of patients.

“I am incredibly proud to represent the NHS and all the organisations I have worked for, in this year’s honours.”

Professor Sanjay Arya, Medical Director and Consultant Cardiologist at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, is set to receive an OBE for services to Black and Minority Ethnic Doctors and Healthcare in North West England (Greater Manchester).

Prof Arya said: “I was completely surprised when I received the letter to tell me I had been nominated for an OBE. It has been a wonderful secret to keep and I feel very honoured but I would like to dedicate this credit to all our staff at WWL, my colleagues and the people of the Borough of Wigan.

“I cannot do any of this alone and I share this with them all, and my wonderful family.”

A volunteer community first responder for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust has been recognised in the New Year’s Honours for services to emergency care, staff wellbeing and mental health.

Ben Hawkins, a volunteer community first responder for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust has been recognised with a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to emergency care, staff wellbeing and mental health.

The 26 year-old has been campaigning for better mental health support for emergency service workers.

He said: “I feel incredibly proud to be recognised in the New Year’s honours.

“My passion lies in helping our communities and responding to them in their time of need.

“However, caring for other starts with caring for ourselves, which is why I am dedicated to improving mental health and wellbeing support.”

Others recognised include: