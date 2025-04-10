Targeted breast cancer treatment approved for routine NHS use

Women with advanced breast cancer could soon have access to a new targeted treatment on the NHS, following a decision by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

The tablet capivasertib, used alongside fulvestrant, has been approved for patients with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer that has progressed after earlier endocrine treatment.

It becomes the latest addition to the NHS’s growing toolkit of targeted cancer treatments, with trials suggesting capiversatib with fulvestrant on average gave patients an extra 4 months before their condition progressed compared to fulvestrant alone.

Professor Peter Johnson, National Clinical Director for Cancer at NHS England said: “This new combination treatment offers an additional option for some people whose breast cancer has progressed despite previous hormone therapy, and who may benefit from a targeted approach.

“While it won’t be suitable for everyone, giving patients more time before more intensive therapies are required is an important part of our drive to personalise cancer care and improve quality of life for patients wherever possible.”