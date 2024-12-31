910th Airlift Wing: 2024 Year in Review

From left: Col. Mike Maloney, 910th Airlift Wing commander; Lt. Col. Russ Whitlock, 910th Mission Support Group commander; Ed Smuke, Youngstown Air Reserve Station base civil engineer; Senior Airman J.J. Pinedo-Alva, 910th Airlift Wing Airman of the Year and 910th Security Forces Squadron; Cristie Mitchell, U.S Corp of Engineers Louisville District reserve support programs branch chief; Chad Gimmi, veterans outreach representative for Congressman David Joyce’s office; Terry Slaybaugh, vice president of sites and infrastructure for JobsOhio; and Mike Coates, senior president of Mike Coates Construction turn shovels to mark the groundbreaking for the main gate relocation and upgrade project at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, April 23, 2024. The main gate relocation project is one of several developments at Youngstown Air Reserve Station helping the installation modernize for the future and remain combat-ready. The 910th Airlift Wing is also preparing for the replacement of its fleet of C-130H Hercules aircraft with new C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft, providing greater mission capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric M. White)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.