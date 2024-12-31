Ten Things to Know About Federal Disaster Assistance

Atlanta – Federal assistance can help Georgians recover from Tropical Storm Debby, (damage Aug. 4—20), and Hurricane Helene, (damage Sept. 24—Oct. 30, 2024).

Here are 10 facts to know about the help that may be available to you:

1. You won’t be taking money away from someone else by applying. FEMA will distribute funds to every eligible applicant regardless of how many people apply.

2. FEMA assistance is available to eligible homeowners and renters, including owners and renters of mobile homes.

3. Eligible homeowners and renters will receive FEMA assistance as grants that do not have to be repaid.

4. You can apply for FEMA assistance before your insurance claim processes. However, once you receive a settlement, make sure to report it to FEMA. FEMA can’t duplicate benefits from other sources, so we need to see what your insurance covers before we can process your application.

5. FEMA assistance is nontaxable, and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal or state benefits.

6. You can ask questions and get in-person one-on-one help applying for assistance at any open Disaster Recovery Center. Sixteen centers are currently open, along with four Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers. For locations and hours, visit fema.gov/drc.

7. If your insurance is delayed by 30 days or more and you need money to relocate immediately, FEMA may be able to help. Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you call. Unlike normal FEMA grants, this type of assistance must be repaid once you get your insurance.

8. If your car was damaged by the disaster, you may be eligible for money to repair or replace it. FEMA provides financial assistance for disaster-related necessary expenses, including Transportation Assistance, that are not covered by insurance or provided by any other source.

9. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) may be able to help with items FEMA cannot. SBA’s low-interest disaster loans help businesses and homeowners recover from declared disasters and are the largest source of federal recovery funds. SBA offers Physical Damage Loans to cover repairs and replacement of physical assets damaged in a declared disaster, Economic Injury Disaster Loans to cover small business operating expenses after a declared disaster, and Mitigation assistance to help protect your home or business against future disasters. To learn more about SBA’s disaster assistance, visit SBA.gov/disaster.

10. Calling 2-1-1 or applying for assistance through another organization or agency does not automatically register you with FEMA. To apply for FEMA assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App, or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages. Survivors can also contact the Georgia Call Center Monday through Saturday at 678-547-2861 for assistance with their application.

You may also visit any open Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, go online to fema.gov/drc. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 7, 2025.

For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/Georgia and fema.gov/disaster/4821. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on X @FEMA_Deanne.