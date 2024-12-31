URBT Media Center Opens in Long Beach, CA, Providing Professional Space for Podcasters and Content Creators

URBT Media Center in Long Beach, CA, Provides Aspiring Podcasters with State-of-the-Art Equipment and Support

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- URBT Media Center , located at 1959 East Spring Street, Long Beach, CA 90806, announces the opening of its new podcast studio designed to support podcasters and content creators. The center offers professional-grade audio and video equipment, as well as a collaborative environment for individuals looking to produce high-quality podcasts and digital media content.URBT Media Center is equipped with advanced technology and comprehensive production services to meet the needs of both experienced podcasters and newcomers. The facility includes everything required to record, edit, and broadcast podcasts, with the added capability of live streaming to help creators connect with their audiences in real time. Whether for a first episode or an ongoing podcast series, the center provides the tools and support necessary to bring any idea to life.One notable show produced at URBT Media Center is The Sharifah Hardie Show , hosted by Sharifah Hardie, a business leader with over 30 years of experience in marketing, business development, and entertainment. The show features insightful interviews with entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and innovators, covering topics like leadership, business strategy, and personal growth.“I’m excited to produce The Sharifah Hardie Show in a space as professional and creative as the URBT Media Center,” said Sharifah Hardie. “Having access to advanced technology in a studio setting allows me to offer even more value to my guests and viewers. I’m looking forward to the content that will be created here.”The URBT Media Center provides a space for podcasters and content creators to thrive in a collaborative setting. By offering the necessary equipment and support, the center fosters creativity and allows creators to focus on bringing their projects to life.For more information or to schedule a tour of the URBT Media Center, please visit https://www.URBT.com About URBT Media CenterURBT Media Center is a state-of-the-art facility located in Long Beach, CA, that empowers podcasters and content creators with audio and video technology. The center supports recording, editing, broadcasting, and live streaming, offering everything needed to produce high-quality podcasts and digital content. URBT Media Center is committed to providing a collaborative space for creators to connect, produce, and expand their media projects.

