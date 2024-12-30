Board Meeting Agenda
January 7, 2025

Parole Board Hearing Room Time: 10:00 A.M.

Location:
2 M. L. King, Jr. Drive
5th Floor, East Tower
Atlanta, Georgia 30334

I. Call to Order

II. Welcome/Remarks - Chairman Herring

III. Swear In New Parole Board Member

IV. Approval of Agenda

V.  Adoption of Minutes from September 10, 2024, Board Meeting

VI. Old Business
None

VII. New Business

A.  Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Christopher Kimner, Director of Training
and Investigations

B. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole 

VIII. Adjournment