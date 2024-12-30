Board Meeting Agenda

January 7, 2025 Parole Board Hearing Room Time: 10:00 A.M. Location:

2 M. L. King, Jr. Drive

5th Floor, East Tower

Atlanta, Georgia 30334 I. Call to Order II. Welcome/Remarks - Chairman Herring III. Swear In New Parole Board Member IV. Approval of Agenda V. Adoption of Minutes from September 10, 2024, Board Meeting VI. Old Business

None VII. New Business A. Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Christopher Kimner, Director of Training

and Investigations B. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole VIII. Adjournment

