The agenda for the January 7, 2025, Board Meeting is published
Board Meeting Agenda
January 7, 2025
Parole Board Hearing Room Time: 10:00 A.M.
Location:
2 M. L. King, Jr. Drive
5th Floor, East Tower
Atlanta, Georgia 30334
I. Call to Order
II. Welcome/Remarks - Chairman Herring
III. Swear In New Parole Board Member
IV. Approval of Agenda
V. Adoption of Minutes from September 10, 2024, Board Meeting
VI. Old Business
None
VII. New Business
A. Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Christopher Kimner, Director of Training
and Investigations
B. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole
VIII. Adjournment
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.