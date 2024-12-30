Emergency tree clearing at Hanalei Hill Dec. 31

Main, News Posted on Dec 30, 2024 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation advises motorists of a lane closure for emergency tree removal on Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) at Hanalei Hill between Princeville and the Hanalei Bridge, on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.. Alternating traffic will be allowed through the open lane. Short, intermittent full closures may be required to remove the larger pieces of debris.

Portable message boards will be in place to inform drivers of the work. For weekly lane closures on Kaua‘i go to the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]