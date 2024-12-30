New in 2025: Supporting more families

California continues to lead the way in supporting working families — offering expanded benefits, fairer workplaces, and vital protections so parents and caregivers can thrive.

Increasing Paid Family Leave and Disability Insurance benefits for California workers: A 2022 law, SB 951 by Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles), reaches full implementation January 1, 2025, bringing increases to wage replacement rates for Paid Family Leave and State Disability Insurance. Lower-income workers can receive up to 90% of their wages, while middle-income workers will see their benefits increase to 70%, making it easier for more Californians to take time off to care for family or recover from illness.

Preserving vacation time: AB 2123 by Assemblymember Diane Papan (D-San Mateo) ensures workers can no longer be required to use vacation days before accessing State Disability Insurance or Paid Family Leave benefits when health or family needs arise.

Protecting access to mental health and maternity care: When hospitals plan to close their psychiatric or maternity units, communities deserve notice and a voice in these life-changing decisions. SB 1300 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-Campbell) extends the required advance notice period to 120 days and requires local public hearings, ensuring residents and local leaders can work together to protect essential health care services in their area.

Safeguarding children in therapeutic programs: SB 1043 by Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) strengthens protections for youth in short-term residential therapeutic programs by requiring stricter state oversight and public reporting on the use of seclusion or restraints. Increased transparency allows families, guardians, and advocates to better safeguard the well-being of children under this care.

🍼 Why it matters: Whether someone is welcoming a new baby, caring for a sick family member, or dealing with personal health needs, these laws help ensure access to the support and care families need without sacrificing financial security.