US Sports Camps Partners with Evolve1 to Enhance Mental Training for Young Athletes

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US Sports Camps, the largest sports camp network in North America and licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps, recently announced a new partnership with Evolve1—an innovative program dedicated to providing mental training for youth athletes. This collaboration introduces the 30-day Evolve1 Mental Training Program, an app-based initiative designed by today’s leading performance and sport psychologists to empower young athletes to excel both on and off the field.

The Evolve1 program empowers athletes with essential mental skills such as goal setting, imagery, self-talk, resilience, and focus. While physical conditioning is vital, these mental skills significantly enhance self-esteem and confidence, ultimately boosting athletic performance. Graduates of the Evolve1 30-day program at Nike Sports Camp have exhibited remarkable improvements across key areas: resilience increased by 31.25%, focus by 35.71%, and self-talk by 33.33%, resulting in an overall 21.86% improvement in self-esteem. These enhancements enable athletes to perform better under pressure and recover more effectively from setbacks.

The New Year is a fitting time for the program, as Evolve1 can help athletes achieve their New Year's Resolutions and tap into their full potential in 2025.

Athletes’ Perspective

“I was prepared to quit but stayed after this program and was voted MVP." 16 yr old, Dancer, Scottsdale, Arizona

“Before the app, I was less comfortable making mistakes. Now I know how to help myself to do my best and not put myself down when things don't go my way. The app is a great addition to my pre-workout." 15 yr old, Track Athlete, Ontario, Canada

The Evolve1 Mental Training Program is available to campers across the United States, ensuring that young athletes have access to comprehensive training that supports both physical and mental conditioning. “For many USSC campers, this will be their first opportunity to work on the mental side of their sports development,” said Brendan Doyle, President at US Sports Camps. “We’ve partnered with Evolve1 to continue our aim to provide best-in-class camp products.”

This program is designed to provide young athletes (13+ years old) with short, 90-second daily videos designed to fit into any athlete’s busy schedule. Each day, athletes receive a new video lesson that builds their mental toolkit, helping them stay motivated, confident, and ready to take on any challenge.

“We’re thrilled about this partnership, as it’s a positive step in keeping the well-being of our athletes a priority,” said Toni Owens, CEO of Evolve1. “Ninety-eight percent of surveyed youth soccer athletes ages twelve to eighteen reported they wanted help on their mental game. Ninety-two percent preferred to receive the training in an app on their own time. It’s time to focus on the whole athlete and strengthen the mental muscle in our youth.”

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., is America’s largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps for the past 30 years. The company has offered sports camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skills enhancement. USSC is part of the Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) network, which aims to enrich, empower, and inspire kids by delivering best-in-class sports, academic, and creative experiences. Other brands in the YEB network include i9 Sports, the nation’s largest multi-sport provider of youth sports leagues, Streamline Brands, the world’s largest operator and franchisor of swim schools, and School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education.

About Evolve1

Evolve1 delivers top-tier mental conditioning for young athletes, boosting key mental skills and performance, while making training fun and engaging. Graduates of the Evolve1 program show improvement in resilience, self-talk, imagery, goal setting, and focus and report improved confidence and self-esteem. The revolutionary smartphone application provides daily mental conditioning training designed specifically for young athletes. Evolve1’s curriculum is research-backed and informed by contributions from top sports psychologists and performance coaches.

The Evolve1 multi-sport team and individual app is available on iOS and Android platforms. Follow Evolve1 on social media via Instagram. To learn more about how Evolve1 can help individual athletes, teams, leagues, or organizations, visit Evolve1.com.

