Justice Department’s 10th Distribution Brings Total Provided to Over $4.3B in Nearly Full Recovery to Over 40,000 Victims in Madoff Ponzi Scheme

The Justice Department announced today that the Madoff Victim Fund (MVF) began its 10th and final distribution of over $131.4 million to victims of the Bernard L. Madoff fraud scheme. These funds were forfeited by the U.S. government in connection with the Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC (BLMIS) fraud scheme.

In this distribution, payments will be sent to more than 23,000 victims across the globe. With this 10th distribution, over 40,000 victims in the Madoff scheme will have recovered 93.71% of their fraud losses. Most of these victims were small investors who lost less than $500,000 in the fraud. Through its 10 distributions, MVF has paid over $4.3 billion from forfeited funds to 40,930 victims in 127 countries for losses they suffered from the collapse of BLMIS.

“The Criminal Division, through its Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section (MLARS), is proud to administer the department’s remission program to compensate victims using forfeited assets,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brent S. Wible, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “The unprecedented scope and complexity of the Madoff remission process shows the power of forfeiture to recover assets and to compensate victims — a primary goal of the department’s Asset Forfeiture Program. This 10th and final distribution, led by MLARS’ dedicated victim compensation team, achieves the department’s goal of compensating victims by returning over $4 billion in forfeited assets to more than 40,000 victims of Madoff’s crimes and achieving nearly full recovery for these victims.”

“This office has never stopped at pursuing justice for victims of history’s largest Ponzi scheme,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Edward Y. Kim for the Southern District of New York. “With this 10th and final distribution, we have succeeded in compensating 40,930 victims with close to 94% of their losses. As this extraordinary effort demonstrates, this office and MLARS are committed to protecting and assisting victims of crime, no matter how long it takes and no matter how complicated the endeavor.”

“Today’s distribution represents an unprecedented conclusion of victim compensation from civil forfeiture actions related to the Madoff scheme with more than $4 billion repaid to over 40,000 victims,” said Assistant Director in Charge James E. Dennehy of the FBI New York Field Office. “These victims implicitly trusted Madoff with their investments only to ultimately lose significant monies to his selfish plan. With the Justice Department’s steadfast support, the FBI will continue its tireless seizure of assets from criminals who steal from others and seek to recover those assets for victim losses.”

This 10th and final distribution represents the culmination of a decade of work identifying thousands of victims around the world and unwinding layers of complex financial transactions to provide compensation to eligible victims.

According to court documents and information presented in related proceedings, for decades, Bernard L. Madoff used his position as chairman of BLMIS, the investment advisory business he founded in 1960, to steal billions from his clients. On March 12, 2009, Madoff pleaded guilty to 11 federal felonies, admitting that he had turned his wealth management business into the world’s largest Ponzi scheme, benefitting himself, his family, and select members of his inner circle.

On June 29, 2009, Madoff was sentenced to 150 years in prison for running the largest fraudulent scheme in history. Of the over $4 billion that has been made available to victims, approximately $2.2 billion was collected as part of the historic civil forfeiture recovery from the estate of deceased Madoff investor Jeffry Picower. An additional $1.7 billion was collected as part of a deferred prosecution agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. and civilly forfeited in a parallel action. The remaining funds were collected through a civil forfeiture action against investor Carl Shapiro and his family and from civil and criminal forfeiture actions against Bernard L. Madoff, Peter B. Madoff, and their co-conspirators.

Compensation from the MVF is possible due to the extraordinary efforts of MLARS, which administers the forfeiture victim compensation program; the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York; and the FBI, which led the prosecution of Madoff’s crimes and the recovery of assets supporting the forfeiture in this case.

The MVF is overseen by Richard Breeden, former Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, who serves as Special Master appointed by the Justice Department to assist in connection with the victim remission proceedings. Mr. Breeden and his team at MVF have been essential in working with the department to evaluate over 66,000 remission petitions involving billions in cash flows, and to compute each victim’s fraud losses to enable payments to be made.

More information about MVF and its compensation to victims of BLMIS is available at www.madoffvictimfund.com, such as eligibility criteria, process updates, and frequently asked questions. Further questions may be directed to the MVF at 866-624-3670 or info@madoffvictimfund.com.

Returning assets to victims of crime is a primary goal of the department’s Asset Forfeiture Program. Since 2000, the victim compensation program has returned more than $12 billion in forfeited assets to victims. MLARS, through its Program Management and Training Unit, coordinates with U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal law enforcement and regulatory agencies, and private parties to ensure consistent and efficient return of forfeited assets to victims.