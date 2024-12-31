Digital Boost Launches New Platform for DOOH Advertising on Indoor and Outdoor Screens

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Boost, a leading digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising company, has announced the launch of their new website, Digital-Boost.pro. This platform offers businesses the opportunity to buy DOOH ads on both indoor and outdoor screens, making it easier than ever to reach their target audience. In addition to the panels listed on the website, businesses can also request a customized DOOH media plan to promote their brand in other cities.

With the rise of digital advertising, DOOH has become an increasingly popular and effective way for businesses to reach their target audience. However, the process of buying DOOH ads can often be complicated and time-consuming. Digital Boost aims to simplify this process by providing a user-friendly platform where businesses can easily purchase DOOH ads and track their campaign's performance.

The Digital-Boost.pro website offers a wide range of DOOH advertising options, including indoor and outdoor screens in major cities across the country. Businesses can choose from various ad formats, including static images, videos, and interactive content, to create a unique and engaging campaign. The platform also provides real-time data and analytics, allowing businesses to monitor their campaign's success and make necessary adjustments.

We are thrilled to launch Digital-Boost.pro and provide businesses with a convenient and efficient way to advertise on DOOH screens. Our goal is to help businesses of all sizes reach their target audience and achieve their marketing goals through the power of DOOH advertising. With our user-friendly platform and customizable media plans, we are confident that Digital Boost will be a game-changer in the world of DOOH advertising.

Digital Boost's new platform, Digital-Boost.pro, is now live and available for businesses to start their DOOH advertising campaigns. With its user-friendly interface, customizable media plans, and real-time data and analytics, Digital Boost is revolutionizing the way businesses advertise on indoor and outdoor screens. For more information, visit the website or contact Digital Boost's team directly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.