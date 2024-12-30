Historic Tuolumne County Courthouse continues to stand tall 125 years since opening

The landmark Tuolumne County Courthouse looks pretty much the same today as it did when opened for business shortly after Christmas 125 years ago. Though now empty and surrounded by chain link fencing, it awaits an appropriate reuse plan by the county Board of Supervisors for its doors to open once again.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.