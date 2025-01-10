Marine Environmental Protection Alliance Announces Leadership Appointment, Reaffirms Commitment to Ocean Conservation

Redesigned Marine Environmental Protection Alliance logo featuring a modernized wave design in a vibrant teal color palette inspired by the ocean.

Championing Ocean Stewardship: New Leadership Ignites Bold Action for Marine Conservation and Global Environmental Impact

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marine Environmental Protection Alliance (MEPA) Announces New Leadership Appointment, Reaffirms Commitment to Ocean ConservationThe Marine Environmental Protection Alliance (MEPA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Robin Traficanti as its Managing Director. This appointment underscores MEPA's commitment in the fight against marine pollution and more responsible shipping policies worldwide."I look forward to continuing our efforts with our partners and aligning with new allies to push forward our mission of eliminating harmful ship scrubbers and promoting cleaner, more sustainable maritime practices ." said Robin Traficanti, MEPA's new Managing Director.MEPA is a coalition of environmentally conscious individuals and organizations committed to the protection of the world’s oceans. The organization focuses on addressing critical marine challenges, including pollution, habitat destruction, and climate change, with its current campaign targeting a global ban on exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS) - commonly known as ship scrubbers. Until such time that greener fuels are more readily available, the organization advocates for the use of low-sulfur marine fuels as a cleaner alternative to fossil fuels in the shipping industry and is pushing for a complete ban on scrubbers in the near future.“MEPA’s mission is simple: protect our seas and hold industries accountable for their environmental impact,” Traficanti added. “Our work is guided by a commitment to preserving marine ecosystems, and we are eager to collaborate with those who share this vision.”For more information or to get involved, visit https://www.mepalliance.org/ or contact Robin Traficanti directly at RJTraficanti@mepalliance.org or +1-702-900-8840.

