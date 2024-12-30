Revolutionizing Apartments: Kristen Thomasino Joins FITECH's CEO Ian Marlow to Drive Innovation and Community Safety

Kristen Thomasino Vice President

Ian Marlow, CEO and Founder of FITECH

At FITECH we are the Real Estate experts that deliver the end to end technology solutions and experiences solving the needs from the owner to the building to the tenant.

FITECH's Solutions & Services

A New Era for the Apartments Industry with Cutting-Edge Accounting, Consulting, and PropTech Solutions

The apartments industry provides homes for millions. With innovative tools, we’re not just improving operations—we’re building stronger communities and brighter futures.”
— Kristen Thomasino | Global Humanitarian & Social Good Technologist

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Social Good News for Thomasino Media reporting:

In a bold move to transform the apartments industry, Kristen Thomasino, celebrated Social Good Technologist and advocate for innovation, has joined FITECH as Vice President of Sales. Kristen will lead efforts to introduce FITECH’s comprehensive Accounting & Consulting services, Managed IT services, and PropTech solutions to more apartment communities nationwide and in Canada.

As the demand for efficient operations and smart technologies rises in the apartments sector, FITECH is uniquely positioned to deliver transformative solutions that empower property owners, managers, and developers to optimize performance, enhance tenant satisfaction, and achieve sustainable growth.

Kristen Thomasino, known for her ability to drive positive change, shared her passion for this initiative:
"The apartments industry is at the heart of our communities, providing homes for millions. By equipping this industry with innovative tools and strategies, we’re not just building better operations—we’re building stronger communities and brighter futures."

FITECH’s integration of advanced technology and tailored consulting ensures that apartment industry professionals can address current challenges while preparing for future opportunities. Kristen’s proven expertise in technology and social good makes her the perfect partner to help FITECH’s clients thrive in today’s competitive market.

For more information on FITECH’s services and how they can transform your apartment operations, visit www.fitechllc.com.

About FITECH
FITECH is a leader in delivering innovative Accounting & Consulting services and PropTech solutions tailored to the needs of the real estate industry. From enhancing operational efficiency to driving ROI, FITECH is committed to empowering businesses with the tools they need to succeed.

About Kristen Thomasino
Kristen Thomasino is a visionary in social good and technology with a passion for empowering industries to create positive impacts. As Vice President of Sales at FITECH, she continues her mission to inspire growth and innovation in the apartments sector and beyond.

Learn about FITECH

Legal Disclaimer:

