Governor Phil Scott Announces Appointments to the Newly Created Land Use Review Board

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced the five new appointments to the Land Use Review Board, which was created in Act 181 of 2024.

This new Board is a reorganization of the Natural Resources Board, the organization responsible for the administration of Act 250, Vermont’s land use and development law. The Land Use Review Board’s primary responsibility is to promote and enhance operational accountability for fair, efficient and effective administration of Act 250’s land use permitting program, including management of five Act 250 District Offices, recruitment, training, and supervision of staff and providing administrative and technical guidance and oversight support to nine District Environmental Commissions.

Among the new Land Use Review Board responsibilities is transitioning Act 250 to location-based jurisdiction and creating new areas of exemption that will promote responsible development, as well as continued protections for natural resource areas.

“Vermont faces a significant housing crisis and the work of this board will play a very important role in helping us address it, while protecting our beautiful landscape and environment,” said Governor Phil Scott. “I’m confident this board has the diverse expertise, work ethic, and passion to tackle the work that’s required in Act 181 while also forwarding common sense improvements to the law to further our shared goals. I’m appreciative of Janet, Alex, Brooke, Kirsten, and Sarah for serving and believe they will serve Vermonters well in their new roles.”

Janet Hurley, Chair, Winhall (Bennington County)

Janet is the current assistant director and planning program manager for Bennington County Regional Commission. Previously, Janet had been the planning and zoning director in Manchester, associate planner in South Burlington, planner in Milton, planning coordinator in Westford, and has research and analytical experience in the biological sciences. Janet received a bachelor's degree in biology from Earlham College in Indiana and a master’s degree in Natural Resource planning from UVM.

Alex Weinhagen, Member, Burlington (Chittenden County)

Alex is the current director of planning and zoning in Hinesburg and has been for the last 22 years and he is also the current President of the Vermont Planners Association. Prior to that, he was a wildlife research biologist for Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Alex also spent roughly a year working for the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife as a wildlife technician. Alex received a bachelor's degree in zoology from the University of Rhode Island and a master’s degree in wildlife and fisheries biology from UVM.

L. Brooke Dingledine, Member, Randolph (Orange County)

Brooke is a land use and environmental attorney at the law firm of Valsangiacomo, Detora & McQuesten in Barre. She received a J.D. and Master’s Degree in Environmental Law from Vermont Law School and is admitted to practice in Vermont, Massachusetts and the District of Columbia. Brooke served on Orange Southwest School District Boards for many years and recently received the Vermont Bar Association’s Pro Bono Service Award.

Kirsten Sultan, Member, Lyndonville (Caledonia County)

Kirsten has worked with the NRB for 19 years as the Act 250 coordinator for District 7 (NEK). Before joining the Act 250 program, Kirsten owned her own consulting company and provided principal engineering for residential, commercial, and industrial projects. Kirsten was also a project manager for an engineering consulting firm in Montpelier, and a staff engineer/project manager for an engineering firm in Essex, Vermont. Kirsten received her Civil Engineering degree from Queen’s University in Ontario.

Sarah Hadd, Member, St. Albans (Franklin County)

Sarah is currently the town manager in Fairfax and is certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners, an ICMA credentialed manager, and a certified floodplain manager. Sarah has also served as the director of planning and zoning in Colchester, associate planner in South Burlington, and the certified local government coordinator in Williston. Sarah earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University and a Master of Science from UVM.

Board appointments are effective January 1, 2025, and the board will begin work January 27, 2025.

Pictures of the appointees can be found by clicking the links below:

