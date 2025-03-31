Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,408 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,621 in the last 365 days.

Action Taken by Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - March 31, 2025

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bill, passed by the General Assembly.

On March 31, Governor Scott signed bill of the following title:

  • H.2, An act relating to increasing the minimum age for delinquency proceedings

When signing H.2, Governor Scott issued the following statement:

While I continue to believe repealing “Raise the Age” for 19-year-old criminal offenders altogether is the best approach, I do appreciate the Legislature’s willingness to at least delay it for another two years. In the meantime, we will continue to make our case for a full repeal, so we don’t proceed down this path again in two years.

To view a complete list of action on bills passed during the 2025 legislative session, click here.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Action Taken by Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - March 31, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more