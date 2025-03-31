Action Taken by Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - March 31, 2025

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bill, passed by the General Assembly.

On March 31, Governor Scott signed bill of the following title:

H.2 , An act relating to increasing the minimum age for delinquency proceedings

When signing H.2, Governor Scott issued the following statement:

While I continue to believe repealing “Raise the Age” for 19-year-old criminal offenders altogether is the best approach, I do appreciate the Legislature’s willingness to at least delay it for another two years. In the meantime, we will continue to make our case for a full repeal, so we don’t proceed down this path again in two years.

