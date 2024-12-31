Social AI Partners with Onchain Wellness & Bitcoin on Base to Revolutionize Mental Health Care Access with AI Solutions

Empowering Wellness A Framework To Support Mental Health & Wellness Empowering Wellness Checkins Empathetic AI Empowering Wellness Integrations and Partnerships

Social AI and Bitcoin on Base (BTCB) Partner with Onchain Wellness to Transform Mental Health Access and Debut at the Golden Globes

Our AI and blockchain partnership transforms mental health access globally with 24/7 personalized care. The Golden Globes is the perfect stage to showcase this innovation,” — Joe Fletcher - CEO Social AI

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social AI, a leader in AI-driven conversational platforms, and Bitcoin on Base (BTCB), a groundbreaking blockchain initiative, are joining forces with Onchain Wellness to revolutionize mental health access through cutting-edge AI technology and incentivized wellness programs. The partnership aims to provide 24/7 personalized care and recovery resources, leveraging tokenized AI agents and a rewards program designed to promote healthier behaviors while bringing the world onchain.The collaboration will debut in style as Social AI and Bitcoin on Base take center stage at the Golden Globes Gifting Lounge on January 3rd, showcasing wellness innovations and crypto airdrops. According to Cosmopolitan Magazine , Golden Globes gift bags, valued at an astounding $1 million, are packed with celebrity perks, making this the perfect platform to introduce their initiatives to Hollywood’s elite.This year’s Golden Globe nominees include some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, such as Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Adrien Brody, Miley Cyrus, Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig, Kate Winslet, Nicole Kidman, Ralph Fiennes, Pamela Anderson, Amy Adams, Hugh Grant, Glen Powell, Selena Gomez, Anna Sawai, Felicity Jones, Jake Gyllenhaal, Edward Norton, Denzel Washington, Keri Russell, Keira Knightley, Donald Glover, Kristen Bell, and Cynthia Erivo.Social AI specializes in creating tokenized AI agents and "clones" designed for a variety of applications, including managing social media engagement, scheduling, appointments, and sales for businesses. These AI-powered clones will empower patients through Onchain Wellness to schedule therapy sessions, access mental health programs, and participate in innovative recovery resources designed to combat substance abuse, anxiety, and depression.“We believe that while treating patients one person at a time is impactful, AI allows us to scale that care to millions, breaking barriers of language, time, and accessibility,” said Joe Fletcher, CEO of Social AI. “With this partnership, we can deliver recovery programs that are always available and tailored to each individual's needs, creating a global impact.”Social AI’s natural user interface technology enables the creation of conversational AI clones designed for diverse applications. Each clone is tokenized, offering unique functionalities and unlocking new opportunities for growth through Initial AI Offerings (IAOs). Attendees at the gifting lounge will have the chance to experience clones like Mario Nawfal, CoachK, and Victoria AI firsthand by visiting beta.socialai.io.Social AI is at the forefront of blockchain-powered conversational AI technology. Its platform delivers personalized, meaningful interactions at scale, enabling businesses to integrate natural user interface clones for scheduling, sales, and customer engagement. Each AI clone is tokenized, providing unique functionalities and unlocking new opportunities for growth through Initial AI Offerings (IAOs). Learn more at beta.socialai.io.About Onchain WellnessOnchain Wellness is a pioneering platform that empowers the cryptocurrency community with secure, decentralized, and incentivized mental health support. The platform offers programs tailored to address challenges like addiction, anxiety, and depression, creating a supportive onchain ecosystem.About Bitcoin on BaseBitcoin on Base (BTCB) combines the scarcity of Bitcoin with the speed, security, and scalability of Base. Through strategic partnerships, initially within the health and wellness verticals, Bitcoin on Base is helping to facilitate the Coinbase mission of bringing the next billion users onchain.About Evergreen FundThe Evergreen Fund leads the charge in developing evidence-based solutions for mental health and addiction treatment. Dedicated to elevating global behavioral health standards, the fund supports innovative projects that prioritize accessibility and effectiveness.

Social AI Intro: Joe Fletcher, Dominique Columbus & WendyO

