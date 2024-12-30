Roberts & Roberts Law Firm Provides Free Rides to Prevent Drunk Driving This Holiday Season

Tyler, Texas – Roberts & Roberts, a personal injury law firm known for its commitment to community safety, is once again offering free rides home this holiday season to help prevent drunk driving. The annual campaign, “The Ride is on Us,” covers a 14-county service area and will run through Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

In partnership with Tyler Car Service, Yellow Checker Cab of Longview, and GoBus, Roberts & Roberts makes it easy for residents of a 14-county area, including Tyler and Longview, to access this lifesaving service. Anyone can call a single, easy-to-remember number, (903) 333-RIDE (7433), to connect directly with a local ride service.

Residents of the following 14 counties are eligible for this free service: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood.

A Tradition of Safety-Focused Campaigns

The “The Ride is on Us” campaign began more than 20 years ago in Tyler, Texas, under the leadership of Randy Roberts, an attorney who is Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law. The program, originally focused on Tyler residents during New Year’s Eve, has expanded over the years to serve a 14-county region and the entire holiday season, thanks to the efforts of Justin Roberts. Since 2022, the partnership with GoBus has enabled the campaign to reach residents across East Texas.

“We’re encouraged to see so many people help keep our roads safe by using this free community service every year,” said Justin Roberts. “Taking a free ride helps protect lives—including your own.”

Randy Roberts added, “If you need it, the ride is still on us. Please use this service so you don’t need our legal services instead.”

A Legacy of Giving Back

As a personal injury law firm, Roberts & Roberts has sponsored community safety campaigns over the last 30 years, encouraging the use of infant car seats, seatbelts for older children and adults, and designated drivers for those who consume alcohol.

