Auditor Fitzpatrick releases 2024 property tax rates review

12/30/2024 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick has released his office's annual review of local property tax rates. The State Auditor's Office has reviewed rates each year since 1985 to determine whether they are compliant with state law and to monitor rate adjustments to ensure revenue neutrality, as required by law. The office does not make recommendations on property tax rates or increases.

The report provides property tax rates reported to the State Auditor's Office for local government entities, such as cities, counties, and school and fire districts. In 2024, staff reviewed 4,856 property tax rates of 2,807 taxing authorities. For the tenth year in a row -- and the tenth year overall -- the State Auditor's Office found that no taxing authorities levied a tax rate that exceeded the certified tax rate.

The complete review of 2024 property tax rates is available here.