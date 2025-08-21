Auditor Fitzpatrick says investigation of the Hickman Mills School District has prompted a full audit

08/21/2025 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick announced today that his investigation of the Hickman Mills School District has uncovered potential improper governmental activity that warrants a performance audit of the district. Fitzpatrick said his office notified the district this week that the investigation uncovered significant issues and the next step will be to transition to a full audit that will look closely at most aspects of district operations.

The investigation of the Hickman Mills School District began after a Whistleblower complaint raised concerns about travel expenditures paid for with a school credit card that may not have represented an appropriate use of school funds. The investigation looked at that issue as well as the cancellation of a technology contract that resulted in a $1.4 million termination fee for the district.

"School-funded trips to Ghana and China raised red flags for many parents and taxpayers in the Hickman Mills School District and I'm glad they brought these issues to our attention so we could start the process of holding the district accountable for its actions," said Fitzpatrick. "At a time when the school district is struggling to gain full accreditation, it's best they use the hard-earned tax dollars of district residents on providing a foundational education that prepares students for the future. Our initial investigation indicates that isn't the case which is why we are elevating this review to a full audit to dig even deeper and uncover other issues that may exist. My pledge to the residents of the district is that my office will work diligently to shine the light of transparency on the school district so that we expose any misuse of taxpayer funds."

Individuals may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit of the Hickman Mills School District to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov, or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.