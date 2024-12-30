Public Comment on Harness Racing Commission Chapters 5, 9, 11

MAINE, December 30 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: December 30, 2024

CHAPTER NUMBER AND TITLE: Chapters: 5 Tracks, 9 Sires Stakes, 11 Medications, Prohibited Substances and Testing.

BRIEF SUMMARY: The proposed changes to Chapter 5 include adding a section for Simulcast Requirements at licensee tracks. Proposed changes to Chapter 9 generally address fee schedules for the breeding program. In Chapter 11, the ARCI guidelines have been updated to the most recent version. Additionally, proposed changes are made to the furosemide program as well as TCO2 testing.

PUBLIC HEARING: January 22, 2025, 9:00 A.M. Meeting Details

COMMENT DEADLINE: February 3, 2025 5:00 PM.

CONTACT PERSON FOR THIS FILING: Shane Bacon, 28 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333-0028, 207-287- 7568, shane.bacon@maine.gov

Name: Shane Bacon

Phone: 207-287- 7568