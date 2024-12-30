Submit Release
Save the Date: Free Fishing Day in New Hampshire Is January 18, 2025

John Magee: (603) 271-2501
Dianne Timmins: (603) 271-2501
December 30, 2024

Concord, NH – If you’ve ever wanted to try ice fishing, why not take advantage of New Hampshire’s winter free fishing day on Saturday, January 18, 2025. That’s a day you can fish without a license in New Hampshire.

Note that all other regulations must be followed. Learn more about fishing rules by reading the NH Freshwater Fishing Digest at www.fishnh.com/fishing/publications.html.

This annual winter event takes place on the third Saturday in January each year. New Hampshire also offers a free fishing day on the first Saturday in June.

Persons participating in a fishing tournament must still hold a license on free fishing day, however.

Find more information about ice fishing in New Hampshire, including videos, a list of bait dealers, and more at www.wildlife.nh.gov/fishing-new-hampshire/ice-fishing.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s marine, fish, and wildlife resources and their habitats. Visit www.wildlife.nh.gov to learn more.

