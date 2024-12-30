Save the Date: Free Fishing Day in New Hampshire Is January 18, 2025
CONTACT:
John Magee: (603) 271-2501
Dianne Timmins: (603) 271-2501
December 30, 2024
Concord, NH – If you’ve ever wanted to try ice fishing, why not take advantage of New Hampshire’s winter free fishing day on Saturday, January 18, 2025. That’s a day you can fish without a license in New Hampshire.
Note that all other regulations must be followed. Learn more about fishing rules by reading the NH Freshwater Fishing Digest at www.fishnh.com/fishing/publications.html.
This annual winter event takes place on the third Saturday in January each year. New Hampshire also offers a free fishing day on the first Saturday in June.
Persons participating in a fishing tournament must still hold a license on free fishing day, however.
Find more information about ice fishing in New Hampshire, including videos, a list of bait dealers, and more at www.wildlife.nh.gov/fishing-new-hampshire/ice-fishing.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s marine, fish, and wildlife resources and their habitats. Visit www.wildlife.nh.gov to learn more.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.