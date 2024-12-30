Film Production in North Carolina Tops $300M In Direct Spending in 2024

Raleigh, N.C.

Film productions across the state generated more than $302 million in direct in-state spending in 2024. This year is the second highest year-end total since 2015, when the state’s current film grant program began, and the third highest total since 2000, when the state began offering film incentives to support its film industry.

“North Carolina’s strong economic recovery includes our amazing film industry which had been devastated by HB2 and other destructive legislation when I took office,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Since 2017, movie, television and streaming productions have invested more than $1.4 billion in the state while creating nearly 97,000 jobs for our skilled film professionals and background talent, completing the comeback and proving that North Carolina is ready for center stage."

For 2024, the state welcomed more than 55 productions across the state, with 12 projects receiving awards from the N.C. Film and Entertainment Grant.

Highlights from 2024 productions include:

TV/streaming series

“100 Day Hotel Challenge” (Season One)

“Battle on the Beach” (Season Four)

“Blue Ridge” (Season Two)

“The Hunting Wives” (Season One)

“The Runarounds” (Season One)

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” (Season Three)

“The Waterfront” (Season One)

Feature-length films

“Apopka / Christy Martin Biopic”

“Capsized”

“Deadly Intentions”

“Henry’s Ebb”

“Merv”

“Roofman”

﻿“The Double”

“The Gardener”

“The Shot”

“Our skilled workforce and beautiful, diverse filming locations have continued to bring more productions and job opportunities to our state,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “North Carolina’s film industry is an economic multiplier that we can expect to positively impact the small businesses that surround and support each production set.”

In addition to the series and features, several North Carolina-specific episodes of travel and real estate shows filmed within the state as well as multiple online content projects. National commercials and marketing content for Kia, Lufthansa Airlines, Home Depot, and Yamaha, among others, also filmed across the state in 2024.

“This year’s success highlights the continued evolution of North Carolina’s film industry and our reputation as a location that offers filmmakers exceptional talent, diverse locations, and a robust incentive program,” said Guy Gaster, director of the North Carolina Film Office. “As we head into a new year with dozens of projects already in the pipeline, we remain dedicated to fostering an environment that strengthens our communities and drives economic growth and look forward to building upon our strong momentum.”

In addition to the individual productions taking place in the state, North Carolina’s film industry also welcomed 40,000 sq ft of new studio space with the expansion of Dark Horse Stages while significant enhancements have also been made at Cinespace Studios-Wilmington. Additionally, workforce development efforts continued to move forward through a statewide apprenticeship program offered through the Film Partnership of North Carolina while the UNC School of the Arts School of Filmmaking celebrated its 30th anniversary.

The North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grant provides financial assistance to attract feature film, television, and streaming productions that stimulate economic activity and create jobs in the state. Production companies receive no money up front and must meet direct in-state spending requirements to qualify for grant funds, which are paid out as a rebate following the completion of the project and a successful audit of the production’s spending. The program is administered by the North Carolina Department of Commerce and promoted by the North Carolina Film Office, part of Visit NC and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

For more information, visit the North Carolina Film Office website.