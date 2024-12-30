Top library picks of 2024 

CANADA, December 30 - In 2024, PEI Public Library Services continued to serve Island residents by offering a diverse range of reading materials and programs that promote learning, creativity, and community connection.

Island residents borrowed a total of 634,042 library materials, with “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell being the most borrowed book of the year. PEI Library Services also offered over 4,300 programs across 25 public libraries, attracting 46,133 participants.

"The library is a welcoming place where learning, creativity, and community come together. It’s great to see such strong engagement this year, with many people accessing free resources and participating in library programs and services.” - Minister of Education and Early Years Rob Lantz

The Community Care Facility Delivery Service delivered 9,734 books directly to community care facilities, nursing homes, daycares, and early learning centers. These services make books accessible to everyone.

Visit Libraries and Archives to explore the library’s services, programs, and available resources.

