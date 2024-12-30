Preliminary Lists of Top Baby Names in Rhode Island in 2024
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is sharing preliminary lists of the most popular baby names in Rhode Island in 2024.
Female
1. Charlotte 2. Mia 3. Amelia 4. Emma 5. Olivia 6. Sophia 7. Ava 8. Violet 9. Maeve 10. Isla
Male
1. Liam 2. Lucas 3. Noah 4. Theodore 5. Luca 6. Henry 7. Oliver 8. Michael 9. James 10. Owen
In 2023, the three most popular female names were Charlotte, Sophia, and Olivia. The three most popular male names in 2023 were Noah, Liam, and James.
RIDOH's Center for Vital Records finalizes the prior year's birth data by the end of February.
