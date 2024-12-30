Statement from Secretary Haaland on the Passing of President Jimmy Carter
Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024
Contact: Interior_Press@ios.doi.gov
WASHINGTON — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland today released the following statement on the passing of President Jimmy Carter:
"President Jimmy Carter exemplified what it means to live a life of faith and service to others. His love for and conservation of our shared public lands leaves a tremendous legacy, and I am grateful that the Department will continue to honor his work at the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park for generations to come. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and the global community as we all mourn this selfless public servant."
