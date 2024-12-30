WATCH: New Video Highlights Governor Cooper’s Work to Strengthen North Carolina’s Economy and Add More Than 640,000 New Jobs

A new video released today highlights Governor Roy Cooper’s work to strengthen North Carolina’s economy and add more than 640,000 new jobs and tens of billions in economic investments during his time in office. Under the Governor’s leadership, North Carolina was named the Top State for Business by CNBC in 2022 and 2023 and finished in the top three of the rankings for five consecutive years. The video features interviews with state economic leaders and focuses on the Governor’s work to repeal the harmful House Bill 2 “Bathroom Bill,” restore North Carolina’s reputation as a place where people can thrive, build a strong workforce and recruit good-paying jobs from companies across the world.

“North Carolina is the best place on the planet to do business thanks to our dedicated, talented, well-educated, diverse workforce, our quality of life, our purpose-driven economic recruitment and our business climate,” said Governor Cooper. “Companies from around the globe continue to set up shop and bring jobs here, while homegrown small businesses are also expanding and strengthening our economy for generations to come.“

Governor Cooper took office in 2017 amidst the rubble of the disastrous House Bill 2, which drove out economic investments, jobs, major sporting and entertainment events, the film industry and more and left the state’s reputation in tatters. Governor Cooper negotiated a repeal of the harmful legislation and charted a course to rebuild North Carolina’s reputation and economy.

When Governor Cooper took office 8 years ago, he put forth his CEO mission statement — a North Carolina where people are healthier and better educated, with more money in their pockets. The Governor’s economic accomplishments and leadership helped him fulfill this mission, adding more than 640,000 new jobs and building a more inclusive state with more opportunities for everyone. Here’s a look back at the results of Governor Cooper’s work to strengthen the state’s workforce and economy:

NAMED CNBC’S TOP STATE FOR BUSINESS TWO YEARS IN A ROW

Under Governor Cooper’s leadership, North Carolina has grown its economy at record-breaking levels and brought home good-paying jobs in everything from advanced manufacturing to clean energy. In 2022 and 2023, North Carolina was named America’s Top State for Business by CNBC. North Carolina finished 2nd in 2024 and has ranked in the top three for the last five years.

ADDED MORE THAN 640,000 GOOD-PAYING JOBS IN BIG CITIES AND SMALL TOWNS ACROSS THE STATE

Since Governor Cooper took office in 2017, North Carolina has added more than 640,000 good-paying jobs and billions of dollars in investments across the state. North Carolina continues to recruit good-paying jobs in advanced manufacturing, clean energy and technology industries already thriving in the rural and urban parts of the state.

Major jobs announcements during this period include:

Toyota – 5,100 jobs and $13.9 billion in investment

Apple – 3,000 jobs and $1 billion in investment

FUJIFILM Diosynth – 1,405 jobs and $3.2 billion in investment

Novo Nordisk – 1,000 jobs and $4.1 billion in investment

Eli Lilly – 1,051 jobs and $1.4 billion in investment

Wolfspeed – 1,802 jobs and $5 billion in investment

Boom Supersonic – 1,750 jobs and $500 million in investment

Natron Energy – 1,062 jobs and $1.39 billion in investment

Boviet Solar – 908 jobs and $294 million in investment

ADVANCED THE CLEAN ENERGY ECONOMY

In 2018, Governor Cooper told his team that he wanted to grow the economy while protecting the environment, and the best way to do both was to prioritize clean energy. Governor Cooper issued Executive Order 80 in 2018 which created the North Carolina Clean Energy Plan and laid the groundwork for the state to transition toward a clean energy future, creating good-paying jobs in the process.

The Governor’s leadership has helped to make North Carolina the epicenter of the clean energy economy. North Carolina has announced major clean energy jobs announcements from companies including Wolfspeed, Toyota, Boom Supersonic, Siemens Energy, Kempower and Natron resulting in thousands of good-paying clean energy jobs.

Watch the Governor’s video on his work to strengthen North Carolina’s economy here.

