New Year Will Bring New Beginning to 2023 Tornado Survivors

MADISON, Miss. — Thanks to a unique new partnership between Boss Lady Economic Planning and Development and BankPlus, families recovering from the March 2023 storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes will have a permanent home when they welcome in 2025. Through the collaboration, disaster survivors who were renters and homeowners in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Panola and Sharkey counties will have their current FEMA temporary mobile housing units donated to them--making some homeowners for the first time.

A news conference recognizing the new partnership and donations will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at 104 Jackson Street, Silver City, Mississippi at 10:30 a.m. (parking will be available in the volunteer fire department parking lot). Rep. Bennie G. Thompson and other elected officials are scheduled to attend.

Dr. Pam Chatman, CEO of Boss Lady Economic Planning and Development, will be leading the charge with her partners, Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi, to work with BankPlus. As part of her efforts, Chatman has entered into an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to work directly with the families.

“It is a humbling yet rewarding opportunity to be able to assist families with a place to call home,” she said. “A place where the children won’t have to wonder where they are going to sleep. Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi and I remain committed to helping dreams come true for these families who lost everything and were impacted by the storm of 2023 across the Delta.”

Chatman has been working with FEMA for the past several months to identify disaster survivors (living in FEMA mobile home units as part of the agency’s direct housing program) who needed a permanent home but had insufficient funds to purchase one. To date, the selfless work of Chatman and her partners, which also includes NFL legend Archie Manning and his wife Olivia, has led to the purchase of 19 FEMA mobile home units being donated to March 2023 tornado survivors in Mississippi.

“At BankPlus, we define our core purpose as enriching lives and building stronger communities,” said Jack Webb, President, and Chief Executive Officer of BankPlus. “This project is the perfect opportunity for us to bring that core purpose to life in a meaningful way. We are honored to be a small part of this amazing group of people dedicated to helping others.”

“These families have faced a number of challenges,” said FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Craig Levy. “The homes will really help them have more stability as a result of having permanent housing.”

For the latest information on the March 2023 recovery, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4697. On X/Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.