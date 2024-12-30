Stay connected and take care this holiday season

Published Dec. 27, 2024

Space Base Delta 1 Public Affairs

This season, Air Force leadership recognizes the remarkable achievements and resilience of Guardians and Airmen around the globe. Your dedication to integrity, service, and excellence—alongside your families' unwavering support—strengthens our mission's foundation.

The holidays, celebrated in so many unique ways, provide an opportunity to reflect on the deeper meaning and value of your accomplishments, big and small. It’s also a time to reconnect with the important people in your life, whether through visits or virtual tools and to express gratitude to those who support you.

We especially honor those who serve far from home this holiday season, keeping our Nation safe. To those at home, we encourage you to reach out with messages of appreciation and support.

The holidays can also bring challenges. Please know there are resources available to help:

Take time to reflect on the undeniable value you bring to your team, your loved ones, and our Nation. You are appreciated, and your service and sacrifices do not go unnoticed.