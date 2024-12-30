2024: A Year in Review

As 2024 comes to a close, the 419th Fighter Wing can look back on a year filled with excitement and achievement.

The year began with a bang as the 419th Fighter Wing's Civil Engineer Squadron hosted an extended 3-day training exercise during its January unit training assembly. The squadron set up a bare base, complete with small shelter systems, generators, and showers, and conducted training on operating heavy machinery to further develop Airmen's practical skills.

Members of the 419th Fighter Wing were treated to a special visit from the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force. This rare opportunity allowed 419th members to ask questions directly to the senior enlisted leader of the Air Force, providing valuable insight and guidance.

February was just as busy, as members of the 419th joined forces with the Utah Air and Army National Guard to participate in Exercise Perses, a joint exercise that demonstrated the state's commitment to innovative military strategies and readiness to face evolving threats.

A group of 419th Airmen also deployed alongside the 388th Fighter Wing to participate in Bamboo Eagle, a week-long exercise that took place over the western United States and eastern Pacific Ocean. The goals of the exercise included agile combat employment, command and control, air superiority, and maritime operations.

In April-May, nearly 200 Airmen from the 419th Fighter Wing returned home from across the globe as part of their reserve component period (6 months at various areas of responsibilities). Family and friends reunited with their loved ones at Hill Air Force Base on a beautiful spring day, marking a joyful end to a long deployment.

As the year progressed, training and exercises continued to ramp up. The 419th Force Support Squadron concluded a five-day Expeditionary Skills training event at Hill AFB's Base Operations Readiness Training Area, while other 419th members spent a week in southern Nevada testing their abilities and broadening their specialties during an Agile Combat Employment (ACE) exercise.

The 419th FW and 388th FW also joined various forces to complete the largest integrated off-station F-35A Lightning II exercise in their history, working towards synchronized deployment planning and training.

More than 100 Airmen from the 419th Fighter Wing participated in Exercise Griffin Awakening, testing their ability to deploy and operate as an expeditionary combat unit in a contested environment. Airmen from various units within the wing put their skills to the test, showcasing strengths and identifying areas requiring further development.

In August, the wing recognized the sacrifices of its deployers and their families, thanking them for their dedication to the mission. The event featured special guests, the Harlem Globetrotters, and included a day filled with activities, performances, and games.

Reservists from the 419th Civil Engineer Squadron traveled to the Wendover Compound at the Historic Wendover Airfield, where they worked on several projects under austere conditions for four days. This exercise allowed them to demonstrate their readiness for any situations arising from great power competition.

To cap off the year, 419th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Ronald Sloma spoke to Airmen and families about being "Ready Now" by executing a solid game plan and staying two steps ahead in the Great Power Competition. His message emphasized the importance of preparedness and adaptability in an ever-changing global landscape.