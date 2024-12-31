City Wide Property Services, Inc. to Celebrate 25 Years of Excellence in Property Maintenance

City Wide Property Services, Inc. founders, Albert Rogriguez, President & CEO and Janee Rodriguez, CFO.. City Wide provides commercial properties with full-facility support and solutions including landscape maintenance and enhancements. Commercial properties throughout the Western United States turn to City Wide for reliable sweeping services.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From humble beginnings to industry leader, City Wide Property Services will proudly celebrate 25 years of delivering top-tier facility maintenance across the Western United States on January 1, 2025.

Founded by Albert and Janee Rodriguez on January 1, 2000, with nothing more than a cell phone, a pressure-washing truck, and an unyielding entrepreneurial spirit, City Wide has grown into a powerhouse in the property services industry.

In the span of 9,131 days, the company has become known for setting the gold standard in commercial property maintenance, repairs, and day-to-day upkeep. With hundreds of dedicated team members, a robust network of business partners, and thousands of service requests managed each month, City Wide continues to exemplify the values that inspired its creation—a relentless pursuit of excellence and a commitment to reliable, high-quality service.

“Looking back, we couldn’t be more grateful for the incredible journey that began here in California’s Central Valley,” said President & CEO, Albert Rodriguez. “The success of City Wide is a testament to the power of hard work, strong partnerships, and our amazing team.”

Today, City Wide Property Services, Inc. offers a comprehensive suite of maintenance solutions, including parking lot sweeping, janitorial services, graffiti removal, landscape design, pressure washing, and emergency repair services. Known for its 24/7 availability and innovative bundling of recurring services, City Wide continues to save clients time and money, earning the trust of property owners, facility managers, and businesses throughout the Western United States.

As the company looks toward the future, Albert and Janee remain committed to their original mission—delivering first-class service and growing with integrity.

“Celebrating this milestone is both a joy and a reminder of what’s possible when you believe in your dream,” added Janee Rodriguez, CFO. “We’re excited for what’s to come and grateful for everyone who’s been part of this journey.”

About City Wide Property Services

City Wide Property Services, Inc. provides full-facility maintenance solutions throughout the Western United States. With services spanning parking lot and street sweeping, janitorial care, landscaping, graffiti removal, and skilled technician repairs, City Wide prides itself on dependable, first-class service. Founded on January 1, 2000, the company has grown to become a trusted partner for commercial property owners, managers, and businesses, offering tailored service packages and 24/7 emergency support.

For more information, please visit www.CityWidePS.com.

City Wide Property Services' Core Services for Commercial Properties. www.CityWidePS.com

