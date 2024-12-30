Submit Release
Half-staff Flag Directive: Passing of President Jimmy Carter

In accordance with U.S. flag code, Governor Brad Little has ordered U.S. flags and State of Idaho flags to be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, in honor of President Jimmy Carter who passed away Dec. 29, 2024.

Governor Little's statement on the life and legacy of President Carter:

"President Carter will be remembered as a man who dedicated his life to his country. His time in the U.S. Navy, as Governor of Georgia then President of our great country, along with his extensive humanitarian efforts after, remind us of the importance of service to others. May he rest in peace."

