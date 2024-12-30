Opening arrangement of badminton courts at the Macao East Asian Games Dome and the Olympic Sports Centre
MACAU, December 30 - The badminton courts at the Macao East Asian Games Dome will reopen to the public on January 6 of 2025 (Monday), and the online booking service will resume starting January 3 of 2025 (Friday), allowing residents to make reservations for the next three days to practice sports and physical exercise.
In addition, the badminton zone of the Olympic Sports Centre will be fully reopened to the public from January 4 of 2025 (Saturday).
For more information on the opening of the sports facilities, please visit the website www.sport.gov.mo or call the hotline 2823 6363 for enquiry.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.