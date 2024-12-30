PHILIPPINES, December 30 - Press Release

December 30, 2024 Villar Honors the Top Cooperatives at 2024 Villar Foundation Awards The Villar Foundation recognized cooperative champions at the 2024 Villar Foundation Awards on Poverty Reduction, honoring those that have made remarkable efforts to combat poverty in their communities. The awarding ceremony took place at the Villar Foundation Complex in Las Piñas City on December 12. Deputy Speaker Camille Villar, pledging to be the "new voice" in the Senate, stressed the crucial role of cooperatives in boosting the country's financial wellness. "The cooperative groups are helping the government in forming and taking care of the financial wellness of the people under your jurisdiction," Deputy Speaker Villar said. Former Senate President Manny Villar founding chairman of the Villar Foundation, committed to continuing support for organizations that have improved lives in their communities. Senator Cynthia Villar a strong advocate for cooperatives in the Senate, believes that cooperatives has always been an important contributor in the communities' socio-economic advancement through its significant endeavors. "By honoring our Cooperatives, we are not only recognizing and acknowledging good work, but are also providing several noteworthy inspirations and blueprints for members and fellow cooperatives to follow." Senator Villar stated. This year's awards received 120 nominations from cooperatives across the country, with 12 emerging as outstanding. Additionally, three cooperatives from Las Piñas were honored with special recognition for their contributions. The Villar family personally awarded trophies and cash prizes to the winners, with outstanding cooperativesreceiving P250,000 and special awardees getting P150,000 each for their contributions. Senator Cynthia Villar commended the winners for their consistent exemplary performance and the success of the implementation of their many community-centered programs. "I am pleased that you have not only secured the financial viability of your cooperative, but also led the way infulfilling the dreams of many people from all walks of life" she said. "May all of you continue spreading opportunities, promoting inclusivity, and encouraging growth throughout the country," she added. Since 2013, the Villar F oundation Awards for Poverty Reduction has celebrated the exceptional efforts of cooperatives and community enterprises in fostering financial self-reliance and driving sustainable growth and development within the communities they serve. The 2024 Villar Foundation Awards are given to the following: Outstanding Cooperatives 1. Aski Multipurpose Cooperative , Talavera, Nueva Ecija. 2. Lipa City Parish Multi-purpose Cooperative, Lipa City, Batangas 3. Bago (Ibaan) Multi-purpose Cooperative, Ibaan, Batangas 4. Agro Industrial Cooperative of Mataas na kahoy, Mataas na Kahoy, Batangas 5. Angono Credit and Development Cooperative, Angono, Rizal 6. Calamba Parish Development Cooperative, Calamba, Laguna 7. Sentrong Ugnayan ng Mamamayang, Pilipino Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Sta. Cruz, Laguna 8. RHUDARDA Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Polilio, Quezon 9. Pandan Multi-Purpose Cooperative Pandan, Antique 10. Sibonga Multi-Purpose Cooperative Sibonga, Cebu 11. Kabangasan-Mapua-Dahilig Agrarian Reform Community Cooperative-Binalingoan, Misamis Oriental 12. Kisandal Multipurpose Cooperative Magpet, Cotabato Special Awardees 1. Las Piñas Parol Makers Credit Cooperative 2. Las Piñas East National High School Consumer's Cooperative 3. Plaza Quezon. Sa Las Piñas Credit Cooperative Villar Honors the Top Cooperatives at 2024 Villar Foundation Awards Pinarangalan ng Villar Foundation ang mga natatanging kooperatiba sa ginanap na 2024 Villar Foundation Awards on Poverty Reduction.Kinilala ang mga kooperatiba na nagpakita ng kahanga-hangang pagsisikap upang labanan ang kahirapan sakanilang mga komunidad. Ang seremonya ng paggawad ay ginanap sa Villar Foundation Complex sa Las Piñas City noong Disyembre 12. Binigyang-diin ni Deputy Speaker Camille Villar, na nagtataguyod bilang "bagong tinig" sa Senado, ang mahalagang papel ng mga kooperatiba sa pagpapalakas ng kalusugang pinansyal ng bansa. "The cooperative groups are helping the government in forming and taking care of the financial wellness of the people under your jurisdiction," sabi ni Deputy Speaker Villar. Ipinahayag naman ni dating Senate President Manny Villar, founding chairman ng Villar Foundation, ang patuloy na suporta sa mga organisasyong nagpapabuti ng buhay sa kanilang mga komunidad. Si Senator Cynthia Villar, isang matatag na tagapagtaguyod ng kooperatiba sa Senado, ay naniniwala na ang mga kooperatiba ay palaging isang mahalagang bahagi sa pagsulong ng socio-ekonomikong pag-unlad ng mga komunidad sa pamamagitan ng kanilang mga makabuluhang hakbangin. "By honoring our Cooperatives, we are not only recognizing and acknowledging good work, but are also providing several noteworthy inspirations and blueprints for members and fellow cooperatives to follow." pahayag ni Senator Villar. Nakatanggap ng 120 nominasyon mula sa mga kooperatiba sa buong bansa ang Villar Foundation, kung saan 12 ang itinuturing na pinakamahusay. Bukod pa rito, tatlong kooperatiba mula sa Las Piñas ang pinarangalan ng espesyal na pagkilala para sa kanilang mga kontribusyon. Personal na ipinagkaloob ng pamilya Villar ang mga tropeyo at cash prize sa mga nanalo, kung saan ang mga natatanging kooperatiba ay nakatanggap ng P250,000, at ang mga espesyal na awardee ay binigyan ng P150,000 bawat isa bilang pagkilala sa kanilang kontribusyon. Pinuri ni Senator Cynthia Villar ang mga nanalo para sa kanilang patuloy na pambihirang pagganap at tagumpay sa pagpapatupad ng kanilang mga programang nakasentro sa komunidad. "I am pleased that you have not only secured the financial viability of your cooperative, but also led the way in fulfillingthe dreams of many people from all walks of life" aniya. "May all of you continue spreading opportunities, promoting inclusivity, and encouraging growth throughout the country," dagdag pa niya. Simula noong 2013, ang Villar Foundation Awards for Poverty Reduction ay nagdiriwang ng mga natatanging pagsisikap ng mga kooperatiba at mga enterprise ng komunidad sa pagpapalago ng pinansyal na kakayahan at sa pagtutulungan para sa napapanatiling pag-unlad sa mga komunidad na kanilang pinaglilingkuran. Ang 2024 Villar Foundation Awards ay ipinagkalood sa mga sumusunod: Outstanding Cooperatives 1. Aski Multipurpose Cooperative , Talavera, Nueva Ecija. 2. Lipa City Parish Multi-purpose Cooperative, Lipa City, Batangas 3. Bago (Ibaan) Multi-purpose Cooperative, Ibaan, Batangas 4. Agro Industrial Cooperative of Mataas na kahoy, Mataas na Kahoy, Batangas 5. Angono Credit and Development Cooperative, Angono, Rizal 6. Calamba Parish Development Cooperative, Calamba, Laguna 7. Sentrong Ugnayan ng Mamamayang, Pilipino Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Sta. Cruz, Laguna 8. RHUDARDA Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Polilio, Quezon 9. Pandan Multi-Purpose Cooperative Pandan, Antique 10. Sibonga Multi-Purpose Cooperative Sibonga, Cebu 11. Kabangasan-Mapua-Dahilig Agrarian Reform Community Cooperative-Binalingoan, Misamis Oriental 12. Kisandal Multipurpose Cooperative Magpet, Cotabato Special Awardees 1. Las Piñas Parol Makers Credit Cooperative 2. Las Piñas East National High School Consumer's Cooperative 3. Plaza Quezon. Sa Las Piñas Credit Cooperative

